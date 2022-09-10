Brokers Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 677.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $7,609,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

