Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:RC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

