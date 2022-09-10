Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company.
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
