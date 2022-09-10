B. Riley Comments on Golar LNG Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLNG. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

GLNG opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 538,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

