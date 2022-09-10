ABB Ltd Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. ABB has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.