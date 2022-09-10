Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Shares of SBNY opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

