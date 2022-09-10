Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter Acquires 45,000 Shares

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

LON:RNO opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.86. The stock has a market cap of £55.68 million and a PE ratio of 617.50. Renold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.19 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.42).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

