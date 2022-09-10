Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter Acquires 45,000 Shares

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).
Renold Price Performance
LON:RNO opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.86. The stock has a market cap of £55.68 million and a PE ratio of 617.50. Renold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.19 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.42).
About Renold
