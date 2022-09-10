Insider Buying: Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Insider Acquires £7,493.45 in Stock

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 986,843 shares of Lords Group Trading stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

LORD stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00. Lords Group Trading PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

