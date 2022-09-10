Stephanie Coxon Purchases 10,000 Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Stock

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 1.8 %

LON INPP opened at GBX 168 ($2.03) on Friday. International Public Partnerships Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.33.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 93.25%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

