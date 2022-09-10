Insider Buying: Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Purchases 18,654 Shares of Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 105 ($1.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.62. Macfarlane Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.76).

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Macfarlane Group

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.