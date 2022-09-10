Chris Sedwell Buys 113,241 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Chris Sedwell bought 113,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).
Byotrol Price Performance
Shares of LON BYOT opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £12.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
About Byotrol
