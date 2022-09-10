Earl Sibley Buys 6,172 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 854.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 885.05. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45).

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vistry Group

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,297.88 ($15.68).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

