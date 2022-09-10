Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Mark Bottomley Sells 2,670 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Mark Bottomley sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($36.21), for a total value of £80,019.90 ($96,689.10).

Cranswick Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,056 ($36.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,240.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.18. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,824 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,012 ($48.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

