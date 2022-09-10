Tadeu Marroco Acquires 4 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,477 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($168.05).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,267 ($39.48) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($197.38).

On Wednesday, July 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,507 ($42.38) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($169.50).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,489 ($42.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,408.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,365.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

