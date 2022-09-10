Tadeu Marroco Acquires 4 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,477 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($168.05).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,267 ($39.48) per share, with a total value of £163.35 ($197.38).
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,507 ($42.38) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($169.50).
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,489 ($42.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,408.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,365.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
