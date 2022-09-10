Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €106.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €103.80 ($105.92) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.77. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a one year high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

