Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €122.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €122.00 ($124.49) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €126.06 ($128.63) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €125.02 and its 200-day moving average is €131.20. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

