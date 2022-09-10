AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €31.50 ($32.14) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.89 ($25.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.82. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.