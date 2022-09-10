Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS opened at €53.82 ($54.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.37. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.