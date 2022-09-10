Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €29.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DUE opened at €21.08 ($21.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.92 ($20.33) and a 12-month high of €43.62 ($44.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.