Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €44.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Friday, July 29th.

ETR BFSA opened at €39.24 ($40.04) on Thursday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €73.60 ($75.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

