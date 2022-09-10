MIND Technology (MIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.74 on Friday. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Insider Activity at MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Read More

