MIND Technology (MIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.74 on Friday. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.
MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
