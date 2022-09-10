TD Securities Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

