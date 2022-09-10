Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

