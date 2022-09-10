Rivian Automotive (RIVN) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rivian Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,203.18% -20.92% -9.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.81 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -3.38

Analyst Recommendations

Rivian Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2082 2847 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 75.47%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 44.50%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

