Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $2,388.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,388.17.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $92.32 and a 12 month high of $147.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

