Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $542.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $542.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Geberit has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $83.30.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.