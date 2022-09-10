Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$68.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.08.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$79.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$83.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

