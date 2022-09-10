Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target at $152.78

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QUILF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 198.33 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

