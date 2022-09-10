Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 25.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,414,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,308,000 after purchasing an additional 951,005 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

