Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $66.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in SJW Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

