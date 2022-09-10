Contrasting Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knightscope and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million 21.99 -$43.84 million ($2.19) -1.30 Rekor Systems $14.29 million 4.35 -$26.78 million N/A N/A

Rekor Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Knightscope and Rekor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Knightscope.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59% Rekor Systems -326.04% -44.74% -34.77%

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Knightscope on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways. The company also provides Rekor One Public Safety solutions comprising contactless compliance application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution to cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; Rekor scout that offers accurate license plate and vehicle recognition on any IP, traffic, or security camera, and can be subscribed to separately for use with existing camera or sensor systems; and Rekor blue, a smartphone app that retrieves accurate vehicle license plate number and state of registration, and automatically organizes information by sessions, capturing date, location, and timestamp for law enforcement. In addition, it offers Rekor CarCheck, an API of its vehicle recognition technology to respond with accurate license plate data, vehicle make, model, body type, and color for commercial applications; and AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application to record payments in the system and provide functionality to research, manage unapplied payments, and reconcile receipts. Further, the company provides hardware products, which includes Rekor Edge Series, a family of mountable vehicle recognition systems that seamlessly capture and process vehicle data. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

