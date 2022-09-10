Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives $301.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.40.

MNGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Man Group Stock Performance

MNGPF stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

