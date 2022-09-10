Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target at $16.13

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $949.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.45. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

