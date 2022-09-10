Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €26.00 to €22.50. The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 662747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

