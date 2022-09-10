Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 45185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,555,000 after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 527,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

