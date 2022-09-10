McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $78.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 16,647 shares.

MKC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.