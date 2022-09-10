McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $78.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 16,647 shares.
MKC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
