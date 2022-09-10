Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $79.42 and last traded at $80.36, with a volume of 10553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

