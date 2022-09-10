Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.65. 56,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,211,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

SABR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

