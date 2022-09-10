PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 12,599 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 180.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 142,352 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

