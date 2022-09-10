Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 3.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.49. 11,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,452,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

