Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 3.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.49. 11,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,452,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
Insider Activity at Zillow Group
In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zillow Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
