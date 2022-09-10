Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $118.76 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 13162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.90.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

