Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $118.76 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 13162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.90.
SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.
Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics
In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.
