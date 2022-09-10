MetLife Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 27,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 379% compared to the typical volume of 5,724 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MET opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
