MetLife Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 27,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 379% compared to the typical volume of 5,724 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

