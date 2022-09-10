Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.35. Couchbase shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 732 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

