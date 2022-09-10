American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 274136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

