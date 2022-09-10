Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares to Split on Wednesday, September 14th

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

PANW stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of -207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $421.55 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

