Kroger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,588 put options.

KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

