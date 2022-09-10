Goldenstone Acquisition Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 13th (NASDAQ:GDSTU)

Goldenstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldenstone Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Goldenstone Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

