Investors Purchase Large Volume of Clene Put Options (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,715 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average volume of 2,305 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clene to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Insider Transactions at Clene

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 182,272 shares of company stock worth $552,170. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Clene Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

