Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 42,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,880,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.
Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.
Asana Stock Up 3.8 %
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.