WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WESCO International traded as high as $145.59 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 15213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.26.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

